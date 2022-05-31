'No Longer a PM When Files are Gone': In Shimla, Modi Elaborates on His Role After Leaving Office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that as soon as he’s done signing the official document, he’s no more a PM but a ‘pradhan sevak’. My life and everything in my life is for the 130 crore Indian, he added.

“In last 8 years, not even once did I vision myself as a PM. Only when I sign documents, do I have responsibility of PM but as soon as the file is gone, I’m no longer a PM. I’m just a ‘pradhan sevak’ of 130 crore people who’re everything in my life and my life is also for you,” PM Modi said in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla.

The first time Modi called himself a ‘pradhan sewak’ was during his maiden Independence Day speech in 2014. “My beloved countrymen! I have come here not as a ’ pradhan mantri’ (PM) but a ‘ pradhan sewak ’ (prime servant). It is a virtue of the Indian Constitution that a small-town boy from a poor family is today hoisting the national flag on Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort,” he had said.

PM Modi is presently in Shimla to interact with beneficiaries of sixteen welfare schemes and programs in the state. During one such interaction, Modi told Santoshi, a woman from Karnataka’s Kalaburagi, that he was impressed by the way she expressed her views and had she been a BJP worker he would have asked her to contest polls.

An ex-serviceman from Ladakh told the prime minister that he has benefitted from the Jal Jeevan Mission and PM Aawas Yojana and faced no hiccup in availing the benefits of the scheme. Lalita Devi from Bihar’s Banka informed Modi that she has got a ‘pucca’ house and a toilet under the PM Awas Yojana Rural. Pankaj Sahani from Tripura said that he had got a ration card under the ‘One Nation, One card’ scheme.

Sama Devi from Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur told the prime minister that she got Rs 1 lakh for building a ‘pucca’ house under the PM Awas Yojana (Gramin) and that she got Rs. 6,000 in three instalments in a year under the Kisan Samman Nidhi. On this occasion, the prime minister also released Rs 21,000 crore to 80 crore farmers as the eleventh instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The prime minister also took part in the ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ and released the 11th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

Upon arrival in Shimla, people showered flower petals on PM’s cavalcade while it was en route to Ridge Maidan where he was scheduled to address the event to mark the eighth anniversary of the NDA government.

Modi last visited Himachal Pradesh on December 27 to address a rally at the Paddal ground in Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s home district Mandi to mark the fourth anniversary of the BJP government in the state. The Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to be held later this year.

