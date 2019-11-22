No Matter Who Forms Maharashtra Govt, We Will Get Farmers' Work Done, Says Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari said instead of taking so much interest in covering who is forming the next government in Maharashtra, the media should focus on farmers' issues.
File photo of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
Nagpur: Irrespective of whose government is formed in Maharashtra, we will get the work done in the interest of farmers, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.
The Minister for Road Transport and Highways was speaking at the inauguration of Agrovision, an expo showcasing a wide range of agricultural products, here.
He said instead of taking so much interest in covering who is forming the next government in Maharashtra, the media should focus on farmers' issues.
"Whosoever forms the government, work will be carried out in a good manner. Irrespective of whose government comes to power in Maharashtra, we will get the work done in farmers' interest. Farmers are more important...who is part of the government is insignificant," the minister said.
Gadkari's comments come amid the hectic talks being held by the Congress, the NCP and the Shiv Sena for forming a government in Maharashtra, which was placed under President's rule on November 12.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mumbai's 'First Home System' Auto Rickshaw with Washbasin, Desktop Impresses Netizens
- PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 Beta Update: Death Race Mode, TPP to FPP Switch, and More
- India's Young Shooters Shine With Gold and Silver Medal Shows on ISSF World Cup Finals Day 2
- Tesla Launches Electric ‘Cybertruck' Inspired From Blade Runner Movie, Priced at $39,900
- Get a FASTag For Your Car, Unless You Want to Pay More at Toll Plazas From December 1