No Mismatch in EVM, VVPAT Counts in Bihar Assembly Elections, Says EC

There was no mismatch between the voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) counts and the votes recorded by electronic voting machines in the Bihar assembly election held last month, the Election Commission said on Wednesday. The VVPAT slips were counted in 1,215 randomly-selected polling stations of Bihar to match with the votes counted in the corresponding EVMs.

"They (VVPAT) fully matched (the) EVM count," a commission spokesperson said. Five polling stations are randomly selected in each assembly seat for matching the VVPAT with the EVM count. The machines have been used with all EVMs since the 2017 Goa assembly polls.

The NDA won 125 seats in the 243-member assembly against 110 clinched by the opposition Grand Alliance to pave the way for a fourth successive term for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in office. PTI NAB HMB 12022230 NNNN.