'No Mismatch So Far': Former CEC SY Quraishi Lauds EC’s Counting Procedure
On Wednesday, the EC dismissed allegations that voting machines used in the Lok Sabha election were being switched with fresh ones ahead of counting of votes on May 23.
File photo of for CEC SY Quraishi.
New Delhi: Former chief election commissioner (CEC) SY Quraishi lauded the Election Commission for declaring results so far without any mismatch.
Quraishi took to Twitter and wrote, “78 results declared after counting completed of approximately 2500 vvpats. No mismatch reported so far. That’s a great success.”
On Wednesday, the Election Commission had turned down the demand of opposition parties to tally the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips before the electronic voting machines (EVMs).
The EC, which has been facing criticism from the opposition over free and fair conduct of polls, had on Wednesday dismissed allegations that voting machines used in the Lok Sabha election were being switched with fresh ones ahead of counting of votes on May 23.
The EC also set up a 24-hour control room to monitor complaints relating to EVMs.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led the Bharatiya Janata Party towards a resounding victory for a second term in office, as his message of welfare work, nationalism, national security and Hindu pride struck a chord among voters across large swathes of India.
Congratulating Modi for the huge victory, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also conceded defeat to Smriti Irani in Amethi even as half the rounds of counting were yet to be completed.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin.
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
