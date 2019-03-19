'No More a Chaiwala?' Mayawati Takes a Dig at PM Modi's 'Chowkidar' Campaign

After BJP launch 'Mai Bhi Chowkidar' campaign, PM Modi & others added the prefix 'Chowkidar' to their Twitter handles. So now Narendra Modi is Chowkidar & no more a 'Chaiwala' which he was at the time of last LS election. What a change India is witnessing under BJP rule. Bravo! — Mayawati (@Mayawati) 19 March 2019

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Main Bhi Chowkidar” slogan for the upcoming elections with a spin on his 2014 campaign where the BJP projected him as a “chaiwala” (tea seller) in an effort to reach out to the common man.Taking to Twitter, Mayawati asked: “After BJP launch 'Mai Bhi Chowkidar' campaign, PM Modi & others added the prefix 'Chowkidar' to their Twitter handles. So now Narendra Modi is Chowkidar & no more a 'Chaiwala' which he was at the time of last LS election. What a change India is witnessing under BJP rule. Bravo!”Since its launch on Saturday, #MainBhiChowkidar has featured in nearly two million tweets. After PM Modi introduced it in his tweet, several BJP leaders and Union ministers followed suit, making the hashtag trend worldwide.“Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar,” tweeted PM Modi.PM Modi’s 2014 campaign hinged on his account of a "chaiwala" or tea-selling stint in his teens. The BJP rode to power with a giant mandate, wiping out the Congress after two terms.Over the years, the Prime Minister pitched himself as a “chowkidar” fighting corruption, though Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has used the same term to target PM Modi over the Rafale jet deal.