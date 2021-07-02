CHANGE LANGUAGE
'No Need for Cuts in Punjab': Sidhu's 24-hr Power Supply Formula Amid Tussle with CM Amarinder
1-MIN READ

'No Need for Cuts in Punjab': Sidhu's 24-hr Power Supply Formula Amid Tussle with CM Amarinder

File photo of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

There is no need for power cuts in Punjab if we act in the right direction, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said amid power tussle with chief minister Amarinder Singh.

“Truth of Power Costs, Cuts, Power Purchase Agreements & How to give Free & 24 hour Power to the People of Punjab:- 1. There is No need for Power-Cuts in Punjab or for the Chief Minister to regulate office timings or AC use of the Common People … If we Act in the right direction," he tweeted.

Tensions between Singh and Sidhu started in 2019, when the latter quit the cabinet after his portfolio was changed. However, the bitterness mounted in May after the government suffered a legal setback in a 2015 case of police firing on a crowd protesting the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book.

(details awaited)

first published:July 02, 2021, 12:32 IST