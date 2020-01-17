No Need to Inform Governor before Approaching SC over CAA, Says Sitaram Yechury

Thiruvananthapuram: Defending the Kerala government's decision to move the Supreme Court against the controversial CAA, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury Friday said there was no need to inform the Governor before approaching the top court.

Yechury also said that the country functions as per the Constitution and it was more important to protect it.

His remarks came on a day when Governor Arif Mohammed Khan made it clear in Delhi that he may seek a report from the Left government for not informing him prior to moving the court.

"The state and the country is functioning according to the Constitution of the country and not the Rules of Business.

I don't think there is any need to inform the Governor about moving the Supreme Court," Yechury told reporters here.

The Left veteran, who is here to attend the three-day meeting of the CPI(M)'s central committee, which began on Friday, said it was more important to protect the Constitution.

"If there is no Constitution, there is no Governor nor the Government," Yechury said.

Khan had earlier claimed that protocol and courtesy were not followed by the state government and he came to know about the state approaching the apex court through newspapers.

The CPI(M) on Friday also alleged that there was a central government-sponsored attack on anti-CAA protests and said more such agitations would follow in the coming days.

"There is a central government-sponsored attack on the anti-CAA protests across the country.There is enough evidence to prove the police highhandedness with regard to this," Yechury said.

The CPI(M) also plans to organise protest marches against the CAA on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, January 26 (Republic day) and January 30, (martyrs day) when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated.

On January 26, mass reading of the preamble of the constitution and oath taking would be held, he said.

"Anyone can join the protest on these days. It's a general call. It's the stand of the political parties with regard to the CAA and that is more important," Yechury said.

The central committee is expected to discuss various matters, including continuing the agitation against the Modi government, spearheading anti-CAA protests and collaborating with other movements to challenge the economic and agricultural policies of the BJP government.

