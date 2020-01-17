Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

No Need to Inform Governor before Approaching SC over CAA, Says Sitaram Yechury

Sitaram Yechury's remarks came on a day when Governor Arif Mohammed Khan made it clear in Delhi that he may seek a report from the Left government for not informing him prior to moving the court.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 8:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
No Need to Inform Governor before Approaching SC over CAA, Says Sitaram Yechury
File photo of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Thiruvananthapuram: Defending the Kerala government's decision to move the Supreme Court against the controversial CAA, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury Friday said there was no need to inform the Governor before approaching the top court.

Yechury also said that the country functions as per the Constitution and it was more important to protect it.

His remarks came on a day when Governor Arif Mohammed Khan made it clear in Delhi that he may seek a report from the Left government for not informing him prior to moving the court.

"The state and the country is functioning according to the Constitution of the country and not the Rules of Business.

I don't think there is any need to inform the Governor about moving the Supreme Court," Yechury told reporters here.

The Left veteran, who is here to attend the three-day meeting of the CPI(M)'s central committee, which began on Friday, said it was more important to protect the Constitution.

"If there is no Constitution, there is no Governor nor the Government," Yechury said.

Khan had earlier claimed that protocol and courtesy were not followed by the state government and he came to know about the state approaching the apex court through newspapers.

The CPI(M) on Friday also alleged that there was a central government-sponsored attack on anti-CAA protests and said more such agitations would follow in the coming days.

"There is a central government-sponsored attack on the anti-CAA protests across the country.There is enough evidence to prove the police highhandedness with regard to this," Yechury said.

The CPI(M) also plans to organise protest marches against the CAA on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, January 26 (Republic day) and January 30, (martyrs day) when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated.

On January 26, mass reading of the preamble of the constitution and oath taking would be held, he said.

"Anyone can join the protest on these days. It's a general call. It's the stand of the political parties with regard to the CAA and that is more important," Yechury said.

The central committee is expected to discuss various matters, including continuing the agitation against the Modi government, spearheading anti-CAA protests and collaborating with other movements to challenge the economic and agricultural policies of the BJP government.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram