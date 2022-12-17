'No Need to Wait Till 2025': Prashant Kishor Asks Nitish to Handover Bihar CM Post to Tejashwi Yadav

Days after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said next Bihar Assembly elections will be fought under Tejashwi Yadav, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday there is no need to wait till 2025 and Kumar should hand over the reins of the state to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) scion.

Kishor, a former JD(U) who had worked with Nitish Kumar in the past, said making Yadav chief minister now will give him a chance to work for 3 years and the people will have the opportunity to judge him on the basis of his performance.

“No need to wait till 2025 to elect Tejashwi Yadav as CM. In their alliance RJD has biggest share, Nitish Kumar should make him CM. This will give Tejashwi a chance to work for 3 years and public will have the opportunity to vote on the basis of his performance,” Kishor was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier this month, Nitish Kumar had announced that the JD(U)-RJD alliance will contest 2025 polls under the leadership of his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

In recent times, Nitish Kumar has often given rise to speculations that in the event of moving to Delhi for dabbling in national politics, he might pass on the mantle to Tejashwi, the son of RJD president Lalu Prasad, who was once his arch-rival.

The JD(U) leader has become a strong votary of a “united” anti-BJP front since snapping ties with the saffron party in August this year. Earlier, Kumar had recounted his reluctance to run for another term in office but agreeing to do the same upon the BJP’s insistence.

