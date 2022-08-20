Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday came up with a list of do’s and don’t for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ministers in the new cabinet. The directives came at a time when the Lalu Prasad-led party is facing the heat over criminal cases pending against many of its ministers.

Tejashwi issued 6-point directives on Facebook where he asked party ministers not to purchase new cars. He also asked the RJD ministers in the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar cabinet not to allow visitors to touch feet, instead, exchange greetings with namaste or aadab.

He further asked ministers to conduct themselves with dignity and humility and give priority to helping the poor irrespective of their religion and caste. He also requested them to promote the exchange of books or pens in place of bouquets.

The RJD leader has instructed ministers to encourage probity, transparency and quick action and make use of social media to apprise the people of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government’s initiatives in Bihar.

The newly formed Bihar cabinet was expanded last week where 31 ministers took oath, with the RJD getting a lion’s share, and care having been taken to represent all sections of the society, including the minorities. Among the ministers who took oath, 16 were from RJD, 11 from JD(U), two from Congress, one from ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and one Independent.

(with PTI inputs)

