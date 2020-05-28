No New Hirings in Raj Bhavan, No Gifts for VIPs as Maha Guv Announces Measures to Fund Covid-19 Fight

Mumbai: The Raj Bhavan in Maharashtra will see no new hirings this year, neither will anyone receive flowers or use them for decoration as governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday announced measures to reduce the expenses of Raj Bhavan in the wake of the state's fight against coronavirus.

Maharashtra reported a spike of 2,190 Covid-19 cases and 105 deaths on Wednesday, taking the state's total tally to 56,948 cases and 1,897 deaths. A total of 1,044 new cases were reported in Mumbai and the overall count went up to 33,835. A day earlier, 32 people succumbed to the infection in Mumbai.

Considering the grim situation in the state, Koshyari instructed the Governor's House officials to take following measures:

1. No new capital works to be undertaken. There will not be any new major construction / repairing works in Raj Bhavan. Only ongoing works in progress will be continued and completed.

2. The Independence Day Reception to be held on 15th August 2020 at Raj Bhavan, Pune will be cancelled.

3. There will be no new regular recruitment in Raj Bhavan until further orders.

4. The proposal for the purchase of new car for Raj Bhavan be deferred.

5. The practice of offering gifts/mementos to VVIPS will be discontinued until further order.

6. The practice of welcoming VIP visitors with bouquets will be discontinued. Guest house rooms in Raj Bhavan should not be decorated with vases and flower-pots.

7. Meetings and interactions with Vice-Chancellors and various officers to be conducted via video conference to avoid any expenses on travel.

The governor, in a statement, said that it is estimated that these measures will save nearly 10 to 15 per cent of the budget of the Raj Bhavan in the current financial year. Koshiyari has already contributed his one-month's salary and further pledged 30% of his compensation for a year to the PM CARES Fund for Covid-19.