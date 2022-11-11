CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#AssemblyElections#RohitSharma
Home » News » Politics » 'No New Landfill Sites in Delhi, Experts from London, Paris Will Help': Kejriwal's 10 Guarantees for MCD Election 2022
1-MIN READ

'No New Landfill Sites in Delhi, Experts from London, Paris Will Help': Kejriwal's 10 Guarantees for MCD Election 2022

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: November 11, 2022, 11:45 IST

New Delhi, India

MCD Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal said no new landfill sites will be built in the national capital. (News18, PTI)

MCD Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal said no new landfill sites will be built in the national capital. (News18, PTI)

MCD Election 2022: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said his first promise is to 'make Delhi beautiful' by 'removing three mountains of garbage'

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party president Arvind Kejriwal on Friday released his party’s 10 guarantees for MCD election. The CM said his first promise is to “make Delhi beautiful” by “removing three mountains of garbage”. He added that no new landfill sites will be built in the national capital. “We will get experts from London, Paris to solve this,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief also promised to improve schools, hospitals and parks that come under MCD. A key guarantee that he gave was to make all temporary employees permanent.

(details to follow)

Read all the Latest Politics News here

Tags:
first published:November 11, 2022, 11:27 IST
last updated:November 11, 2022, 11:45 IST