Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party president Arvind Kejriwal on Friday released his party’s 10 guarantees for MCD election. The CM said his first promise is to “make Delhi beautiful” by “removing three mountains of garbage”. He added that no new landfill sites will be built in the national capital. “We will get experts from London, Paris to solve this,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief also promised to improve schools, hospitals and parks that come under MCD. A key guarantee that he gave was to make all temporary employees permanent.

(details to follow)

