No Noise, Expletives, But Flag-hoisting, Love & Claps: Manipur's Poll Campaign an Example for Rest to Follow

Away from the hustle-bustle of mainland India, election campaigning in Manipur is not noisy and replete with expletives or loud demagogue, but a ritual where all political parties hoist and worship their flags.

The flags of respective political parties are kept ready and the ritual begins at an auspicious time.

In Sekmai constituency, BJP candidate Heikham Dingo Singh, who is also the sitting MLA of the region, was hosting a similar event. Chief Minister N Biren Singh was also scheduled to attend the ritual for Dingo.

“All parties have this ritual. This special timing is important and the flag also has special ant-made mud. I’m thankful that the CM will come to hoist my flag. If it is done well on time, all villagers participate and ensure that the candidate will win,” Dingo said.

Meanwhile, different small rallies were coming in with rice, vegetables and fruits under the support banner for Dingo.

Advertisement

“See, this is our ritual, we bring whatever we cultivate in our field for the candidate we support. We give this to our candidate and show the candidate that we will vote for him,” Sushma, who bright rice and fruits for the ceremony, said.

Rallies that were coming in were being received with a round of applause.

It was 9.13am when CM Singh arrived and sat with the candidate. “You know this flag-hoisting shows the strength of candidate but in a different way. We do everything with specific timing. I generally try to visit flag hoisting of our candidates,” he said.

Thus, Manipur sets example on community celebration of election campaigns.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.