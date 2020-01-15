No NRC in State But Oppressed Hindus Should be Given Citizenship in India, Says Telangana Minister

Hyderabad: Even as Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is yet to clarify on his government’s stand on the National Register of Citizens, state Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali has said NRC will not be implemented in Telangana.

Ali said Hindus from across the world who are being subjected to oppression can be given citizenship in India but people living in the country should not be troubled to prove their citizenship.

The minister claimed that he recently met Union minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and told him the same.

“I met the minister and told him if Hindu brothers are being oppressed anywhere across the world, and not just Pakistan or Bangladesh, give them citizenship because this is India.

“But, why are you targeting people living in this country and causing them trouble? People have been staying here for ages. There’s an unnecessary tension being created among the citizens of this country. No one has birth certificates to prove anything, no one keeps them. All this is leading to tense situations. I am promising you — there will be no NRC in Telangana,” Ali said at an event in Makthal.

The minister’s comments, however, add to some confusion at a time when the ruling party MPs have opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill (now Act) in Parliament earlier, calling it discriminatory against Muslims, adding that the Constitution has no place for such discrimination.

IT Minister and KCR’s son KT Rama Rao had been reiterating the party’s stand that they’ve always been against Citizenship Amendment Act.

Telangana is set to face municipal polls (urban/local body polls) on January 22 and the ruling party is hoping for a thumping victory like in the rural body polls and assembly elections in 2018.

Meanwhile, at the forefront of massive protests against CAA and NRC in Hyderabad is AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who recently met the chief minister asking him to oppose NRC and also National Population Register (NPR.)

“I am hoping that KCR will take a good decision on NRC. My recent meeting with him has been positive. We also hope that Telangana government puts a stay on NPR update like Kerala,” Owaisi said earlier.

Neighbouring state Andhra Pradesh too has said there will be ‘no NRC’ in the state, assuring its ‘minority brothers’ that the government would always stand by them.

Both the Telugu states have been witnessing protests against the controversial CAA and NRC.

In a recent ‘Tiranga Rally’ in Hyderabad, thousands took to the streets raising slogans against the Centre.

A public meeting will be held by Owaisi and United Action Muslim Committee on January 25. And as the clock strikes 12, Owaisi will read out the Preamble of the Constitution to the huge gathering at Charminar, as a sign of protest on Republic Day.

