No Objection to Congress No-confidence Motion Against My Govt, Says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said he has no objection tothe Congress moving a no-confidence motion against the government led by him, and that it should be moved every six months as it will keep the government strong and going. The no-confidence motion and discussion in this regard is likely to be taken up in the Karnataka legislative assembly on Saturday.

"I have no objection to it (no-confidence motion). Let them (opposition) bring it…," Yediyurappa said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said "Every six months once they must move the no-confidence motion, so that I'm safe for the next six months." Signalling another political bout, a notice by opposition Congress expressing no-confidence in the Yediyurappa-led government was admitted by Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Thursday. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, who has given the notice for no-confidence motion, has claimed the government has failed on all fronts and the people of the state and the assembly has lost confidence in it as corruption was rampant,development was stunted, and the financial condition of the state has deteriorated.

The ruling BJP has termed the Congress' move as a"political gimmick" and said the opposition party lacks numbers. JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said the Congress has not consulted his party about bringing a no-confidence motion against the government, and expressed doubts regarding the seriousness behind such a move.

The former Chief Minister even suggested that it could well be for publicity. With the numbers on its side, there is no threat to the stability of the BJP government because of this no-confidence motion.

The Congress is likely to use the debate to bring out the alleged failures of the government. In the 225-member assembly, the ruling BJP has 116 members, Congress 67, JD(S) 33, BSP and nominated 1,independents 2, and Speaker (he has a casting vote).

Four seats– Sira, Basavakalyan, RR Nagar and Maski are vacant.