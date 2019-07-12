No Official House Allotted Yet, Odisha BJP Chief Whip Claims He is Forced to Sleep on Footpath

Bhubaneswar: The BJP's chief whip in the Odisha Assembly, Mohan Charan Majhi, on Friday said he is forced to sleep on the footpath in the absence of allotment of a house in the state capital. Majhi, a three-time MLA from Keonjhar, said this during the zero hour in the state Assembly.

"I am sleeping on the footpath in the state capital for not getting a house even after a month of taking oath as a member of the Odisha Assembly," Majhi said.

The senior BJP leader said he was not even allotted a room in the state guest house or one meant for MLAs.

Majhi said his mobile phone was stolen two days ago while sleeping on the footpath. "My personal assistant was also assaulted by miscreants," he said, narrating his woe.

Drawing the attention of Assembly Speaker SN Patro, Majhi alleged that the additional secretary of the Home Department did not pay any heed to him when he requested for an accommodation in the state guest house.

"When I went to meet the officer, he paid no heed, leave alone offering me a chair to sit. He even indicated that I leave the office," said the tribal leader.

Patro later requested Majhi to discuss the matter with him in his chamber. "All your problems will be sorted out. Please come to my chamber for a discussion," Patro reportedly told him.