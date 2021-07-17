'No One Asked For My Resignation': Yediyurappa After Meeting Nadda, to Meet Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa met BJP national president JP Nadda and on Saturday dismissed rumours about his resignation saying no one asked his for his resignation and there was no discussion over leadership change in the state.

“No one asked me for my resignation. No such situation arose. There was no discussion over leadership change in the state”, Yediyurappa said after meeting JP Nadda in New Delhi.

“I’ve discussed in detail about the development of the party in the state and the country. He has given so many instructions to me. He has a good about opinion about me. I’ll work for the party and come back to power again in Karnataka,” he added.

The Karnataka Chief Minister will also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh before returning to Bengaluru.

Yediyurappa had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and discussed pending state works, including Mekedatu project across river Cauvery. The meeting came at a time political circles are abuzz with speculations of Yediyurappa being replaced as the chief minister.

