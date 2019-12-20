Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

No One from Bangladesh Will Get to Enter Assam by Means of Amended Citizenship Act: CM Sonowal

Allaying fears of the state's indigenous population, who are wary that the law would threaten their identity, Sonowal said "not a single person of Bangladesh will get to enter Assam through CAA".

PTI

Updated:December 20, 2019, 12:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
No One from Bangladesh Will Get to Enter Assam by Means of Amended Citizenship Act: CM Sonowal
File photo of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (Image: PTI)

Guwahati Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said that the citizenship law did not encourage fresh influx from Bangladesh, but those that fled the neighbouring country and moved to the state decades ago due to religious persecution would be able to apply for Indian citizenship.

Allaying fears of the state's indigenous population, who are wary that the law would threaten their identity, Sonowal said "not a single person of Bangladesh will get to enter Assam through CAA".

"Only those people who have been living in Assam for decades having fled religious persecution in Bangladesh would be able to apply for Indian citizenship," he told reporters at a press meet here.

Once the process of filing applications for citizenship is over, a list of the claimants would be published, the chief minister stated.

The number would be "negligible", he insisted. "It is certain that granting of citizenship cannot have any impact on our social construct. Clause 6 of the Assam

Accord grants constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people," he said.

Appealing people to maintain calm and not get swayed by "misinformation", Sonowal said his government would always work for their best interests.

"I have invited the leaders of anti-citizenship law agitation for talks across the table as I believe that is the only way forward. I believe, together, we chalk out a solution... everything is possible," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram