Kamal Haasan’s Mixed Signals on Allies: Rahul Gandhi ‘Possible’, But BJP ‘Not Untouchable’

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Friday hinted at keeping his alliance options open as he said “no one is politically untouchable”.When asked about the possibility of allying with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Haasan — who was speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit — said: “If my DNA is not going to be tampered with, then no one is politically untouchable.”However, Haasan also seemed keen on not burning his bridges with the Congress as he said he saw Rahul Gandhi as a possibility for the country.Haasan’s statement assumes significance as of late, he has made new political friends among non-BJP parties. He met Rahul Gandhi in June this year and discussed the political situation in Tamil Nadu but dodged questions of an alliance. He also met Sonia Gandhi but insisted that it was just a courtesy call.Asked to make a pitch to the people of Tamil Nadu on why they should choose him over actor Rajinikanth, who has also announced his political plans, Haasan said: “People should choose the right candidate and not personality.”Emphasising that his focus was on the state, he said, “Tamil Nadu deserves its place within India. We could have been there 30-40 years ago. My goal right now is Tamil Nadu.”