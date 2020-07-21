'No One is Safe': Akhilesh Calls Out BJP Govt Over Rising Atrocities Against People in UP

Samajwadi Party national president and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav alleged that under the anti-people BJP government, the state has become unsafe for everyone, including farmers, Dalits, upper castes, backward, minorities, youth and journalists. He also stated that the government has lost its control over the atrocities, corruption and injustice in the state.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, the SP chief said, "In the presence of the police in Jaunpur, bullets were fired upon Dalits and they were also beaten with sticks. In Kasganj, the gangsters raped and the police harassed the family members of the victim instead. Last night a journalist was attacked by miscreants in Ghaziabad. Two days ago he had complained to the police, fearing an attack on him, but the police remained inactive and the journalist was shot.”

Attacking the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state, Akhilesh Yadav said, "In Nighasan police station area of Lakhimpur Kheri, 2 minor sisters were first kidnapped and then gang-raped. The police wrote the report 18 hours later and also forcibly changed the complaint. The family members of the victim were harassed by keeping them in the police station for hours just to pressure them."

Yadav also alleged that the government is indulging in liquor smuggling in the state. "In the midst of the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the BJP has become busy in smuggling liquor rather than helping people. After Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, BJP's sector coordinator was caught doing illegal liquor business in Kishni. Liquor smuggling, illegal mining and other crimes are flourishing under the protection of power,” he said and also added that the BJP government is not serious about the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Highlighting the healthcare concerns in the state, he said, "Even in these days of crisis, the post of Director General of Medical Health is vacant for more than 20 days. The government has not even been able to select a qualified director general. When there is no head in the department, how will the work be managed?"