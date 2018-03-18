English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No one Takes Rahul Gandhi Seriously, he is an Entertainer and a Jumla: Trivendra Singh Rawat at News18 India Rising Summit
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat called Rahul Gandhi a 'jumla' and said that the Congress president was not taken seriously in the country.
New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat called Rahul Gandhi a 'jumla' and said that the Congress president was not taken seriously in the country.
"Although he is 47, Rahul Gandhi has a lot to learn politically. He is not taken seriously, people consider him an entertainer. He blames our jumlas but he himself is a jumla," said Rawat at the News18 Rising India Summit.
Terming the BJP's loss in Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls as 'gath jod' (political manoeuvring), Rawat said, "Our focus is on economically backward states. We won in Tripura because of PM Narendra Modi's focus in smaller states. However, we lost in Gorakhpur because of gath jod. They could not fight us alone and they know it," said Rawat.
He further added, "If UP is destroyed right now, it's because of Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. Akhilesh has played the politics of caste and he has turned the state into one. There is a running joke in UP that when a Yadav takes birth he is destined to be a Superintendent of police. Such is the caste card played in the state that government jobs were being distributed in the name of caste."
The leader, when asked about unemployment, claimed that it was something that all states had to face and that government jobs were not the answer.
"Every government's biggest challenge is unemployment. In a country where 87% of the population is young, employment generation is a necessity and a challenge. There are only so many government jobs available, hence we need to work towards self-employment. Start up India needs to be pushed. For example, the demand for organic products is increasing, and that can be a source of employment," he said.
Talking about the issue of rural to urban migration in his state, Rawat said that his government was working towards solving it by connecting urban amenities to the rural population.
"Education, Health and Jobs are the demands of a hill state. We have employed more than 1100 doctors and have got more than 900 nurses. 36 hospitals in the states are linked to telemedicine. Respected doctors
Also Watch
"Although he is 47, Rahul Gandhi has a lot to learn politically. He is not taken seriously, people consider him an entertainer. He blames our jumlas but he himself is a jumla," said Rawat at the News18 Rising India Summit.
Terming the BJP's loss in Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls as 'gath jod' (political manoeuvring), Rawat said, "Our focus is on economically backward states. We won in Tripura because of PM Narendra Modi's focus in smaller states. However, we lost in Gorakhpur because of gath jod. They could not fight us alone and they know it," said Rawat.
He further added, "If UP is destroyed right now, it's because of Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. Akhilesh has played the politics of caste and he has turned the state into one. There is a running joke in UP that when a Yadav takes birth he is destined to be a Superintendent of police. Such is the caste card played in the state that government jobs were being distributed in the name of caste."
The leader, when asked about unemployment, claimed that it was something that all states had to face and that government jobs were not the answer.
"Every government's biggest challenge is unemployment. In a country where 87% of the population is young, employment generation is a necessity and a challenge. There are only so many government jobs available, hence we need to work towards self-employment. Start up India needs to be pushed. For example, the demand for organic products is increasing, and that can be a source of employment," he said.
Talking about the issue of rural to urban migration in his state, Rawat said that his government was working towards solving it by connecting urban amenities to the rural population.
"Education, Health and Jobs are the demands of a hill state. We have employed more than 1100 doctors and have got more than 900 nurses. 36 hospitals in the states are linked to telemedicine. Respected doctors
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Wednesday 07 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Wednesday 07 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'No Personality, No Class, Scared' -- Jose Mourinho blasts Man United
- ISL Final: Chennaiyin FC Stun Bengaluru FC to Win Second Title
- Ranveer Singh Talks About Facing The Limelight, His Style Quotient And Padmaavat
- Rajinikanth Ensured I Ate On Time: Pankaj Tripathi
- India Joins In As World Prepares To Celebrate French Gastronomy On March 21