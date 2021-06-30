No One Understands Punjab Better Than Amarinder, Cong Unit United: Manish Tiwari

Congress MP Manish Tiwari on Wednesday dismissed speculations of a rift within the Congress unit in Punjab and said the Congress party is “absolutely united" and a three-member committee was constituted to address the suggestions by members on how to go plan for the 2022 state assembly polls.

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Tiwari said the Congress unit in Punjab is integrated. “There are certain people who have a certain point-of-view on how we should go into the 2022 election and for that a three-member committee was constituted," he said.

Tiwari comments come amid a growing rift between Punjab Chief Miniter Captain Amarinder Singh and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. The former Punjab minister is at loggerheads with the chief minister and has attacked him over the alleged delay in justice in the 2015 incidents of sacrilege and subsequent police firing in Kotkapura. The chief minister had slammed Sidhu for continuously attacking him over the sacrilege issue and termed the former’s outbursts “total indiscipline".

A three-member panel was set up by the Congress to resolve the infighting within the party’s state unit. Singh had appeared before the panel, headed by the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, in Delhi on June 22. However, he had returned to Chandigarh without an audience with party president Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi.

Amid speculations, Tiwari clarified that he was not “summoned" to the panel but was in fact requested to appear. “Captain Amrinder Singh was not born yesterday, there is possibly no one who understands Punjab better than him," he said, adding that the Covid situation is “better-managed" in Punjab under the CM’s leadership.

Captain was not summoned by the panel, he was requested by the panel. Captain Amrinder Singh was not born yesterday, there is possibly no one who understands Punjab better than him. The covid situation is better-managed in Punjab:@ManishTewari, Congress MP tells @maryashakil pic.twitter.com/2bsI2b1njj— News18 (@CNNnews18) June 30, 2021

Tiwari further said that in the next phase of the congress government’s second tenure, “you will see a resurgent Congress and a resurgent opposition," that is willing to safeguard the “founding idea of India."

The remarks come hours after Sidhu met party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Reports stated that the leaders met to discuss his role in the revamp in the party’s state unit ahead of assembly polls. Rahul Gandhi has been meeting party leaders from Punjab for their views on the political situation and steps needed to strengthen the party ahead of the 2022 polls.

