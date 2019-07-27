Take the pledge to vote

'No Option Left But to Commit Suicide': Priyanka Gandhi Slams Adityanath Govt Over Farmer Deaths

The Congress general secretary in a tweet cited a media report that said that five farmers have committed suicide in the last few days in Bundelkhand's Banda.

PTI

Updated:July 27, 2019, 10:35 AM IST
'No Option Left But to Commit Suicide': Priyanka Gandhi Slams Adityanath Govt Over Farmer Deaths
File image of Priyanka Gandhi addressing a public meeting. (Image : PTI)
New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over issues being faced by farmers and questioned the efficacy of farm and loan waiver schemes.

She cited a media report, which said that five farmers have committed suicide in as many days in Bundelkhand's Banda.

"Farmers grow crop, don't get the price for it. Famine occurs, compensation is not given," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Farmers in Bundelkhand are getting threats of confiscation everyday. What kind of farm policy and loan waiver schemes is it that farmers are left with no option but to commit suicide," the AICC in-charge (UP East) said.

