'No Ordinary Victory': CM Sarma Says Assam Bypoll Win Because of PM's Development Agenda for Northeast

After clean sweep in the all five seats of Assam by-poll by the BJP-led ruling alliance, Chief Minister cum star campaigner Himanta Biswa Sarma said it was not an ordinary victory, but one that signified development.

The BJP led alliance (BJP-AGP-UPPL) won all five assembly seats in Assam where by-polls were held on 30th October.

BJP candidate Phani Talukdar won from Bhabanipur, Rupjyoti Kurmi from Mariani and Sushanta Borgohain won Thowra seat. Shisanta Borguhain and Rupjyoti Kurmi had won in the assembly elections held earlier this year on tickets given by Congress and Phanidhar Talukdar from the ticket of AIUDF.

The BJP-allied UPPL wrested the Gossaigaon constituency from the Congress with Jiron Basumatary. Another candidate of UPPL, Jolen Daimary beat his nearest rival, Independent candidate Ganesh Kachary, in the Tamulpur constituency.

After clean sweep in by-election, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed a press conference at the state BJP headquarter in Guwahati. “This victory in Assam is not a normal victory, because in every seat victory margins are huge. We did not get such victory even in general elections. In many seats and Union Territories, there has been a record margin win for the BJP and the NDA,” he said.

Sarma attributed the victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development initiative in northeast India. “This is a loud endorsement of people’s faith in visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Grateful to Amit Shah and JP Nadda for your guidance," he said.

“We have won all three seats in Meghalaya by NDA partners, one seat won by partner party uncontested in Nagaland and in Mizoram, MNF which is part of NDA, has won one seat," Sarma added.

