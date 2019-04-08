English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'No Other PM Got Glory to India': Varun Gandhi Praises PM Modi With Subtle Dig at Own Family
At Pilibhit rally in Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi heaped praises on PM Modi while belittling his own family, saying that 'no other PM in the past brought more prestige to India like Modi.'
File photo of BJP MP Varun Gandhi.
New Delhi: No other Prime Minister in the past has brought more glory to India like Narendra Modi has in a short span of time, said Varun Gandhi, the BJP leader who belongs to the family that has given the country three PMs since the independence, including the nation’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
At Pilibhit rally in Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi heaped praises on PM Modi while belittling his own family. "Honestly speaking, some people in my own family have been prime ministers too but the kind of glory PM Modi has brought to India, no one else has done for the country for a long time. That man is living for the country and will die for the country. Modi only thinks about the country,” he said.
Campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party, Gandhi invoked Atal Bihari Vajpayee and compared the former Prime Minister with the incumbent, but in terms of the social strata he belonged to.
“Vajpayee ji was from a normal family but had never seen abject poverty. But Modi ji is from an economically weaker family and in the last five years, he never had a single accusation of corruption. There are no corruption charges on him. For whom would he do corruption when he has no one else in his family," the 39-year-old said, extolling the Prime Minister.
Varun Gandhi is Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s cousin and the youngest of the fifth generation of the Nehru-Gandhi family. His father Sanjay Gandhi, who died in a tragic plane crash was the brother of Rajiv Gandhi and the younger son of feisty former PM Indira Gandhi. In 1980, soon after the plane crash, Maneka Gandhi joined the BJP.
The BJP parliamentarian has been vocal about the BJP’s “unfair” leadership. He was also denied any big role in the BJP.
Pilibhit goes to polls on April 23, which is the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
