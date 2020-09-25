'No Patta, No Vote': Nepanagar Tribals Demand Land Rights Ahead of MP Bypolls

As Madhya Pradesh goes for by-polls on 28 seats, the voters are raising their pitch on local demands and issues across the state. The tribal voters in Nepanagar's Chuna Bhatta are demanding land rights, a demand pending for years which no political party has fulfilled over time.

The locals are regularly protesting in the constituency warning the political parties that they won’t be taking part in polls if their demand for land rights isn’t met immediately.

“We have one slogan –No patta (land right document) –No vote,” said Bholaram Thakur a local native from area adding they will boycott this and coming polls if the demand is not met.

In another tribal dominated Dhulkot area in Nepanagar, the locals are up in arms against an ill maintained Asirgarh-Dhulkot road which makes their lives of locals ‘miserable’ during monsoon. Locals claim that the road has not been repaired for years though it is the only route to neighbouring areas.

Manoj Kumar, a young voter from the area said that unless the road is repaired, people won’t vote in the bypoll.

The Nepanagar assembly seat in Burhanpur has fallen vacant after resignation of former Congress MLA Sumitra Devi Kasdekar. BJP used to oppose the MLA of corruption charges. Interestingly, the MLA will now contest the bypoll on BJP ticket and the Congress is accusing her of corruption.