No Permanent Friends or Enemies in Politics, Says Deve Gowda Amid JDS' 'Softening Stand' Against BJP

Bengaluru: A day after stating that he wants the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka to complete its term, JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday said there were no permanent friends or enemies in politics.

In what is being perceived as JD(S) softening of stand on the BJP, Gowda, not wanting mid-term polls, on Tuesday had said he wants the government to complete its term as it would give him time to build his party.

"Is Yediyurappa an enemy? Siddaramaiah and I have fought in the past, but we also shared a stage in Shivamogga and Ballari recently. No one can say what will come at what time, Gowda said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, In politics there are no permanent enemies or friends. According to situation it keeps changing.

Gowda's son and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy too had recently said his party would not try to dislodge the ruling BJP government like the Amit Shah-led party had done to his coalition government and had opined that he did not think that mid-term polls would be held.

Gowda and Kumaraswamy's statements have come in at a time for the BJP, when it will need to win at least six of 15 seats that will go to the bypolls on December 5, to remain in power.

There is also speculation that the JD(S) may extend support to the BJP if it fails to win maximum number of seats in the bypolls.

Meanwhile, amid some reports that Gowda had rung him up recently assuring support, Yediyurappa on Wednesday clarified that he has not had any phone conversation with the former prime minister.

As reports surfaced in a section of the media about the conversation, Gowda had issued a statement rejecting it and termed it as "far from truth".

However, Gowda on Wednesday said, he had spoken to the Chief Minister, but politics was not involved.

Noting that no conversation has happened between him and Yediyurappa regarding politics, other than once on some book house issue, Gowda in response to a question said "He (Yediyurappa) is the Chief Minister right? Whom should I talk to other than him?

Gowda also welcomed the chief minister's action against a police officer in Yadgir, which he had sought.

"Chief Minister after coming to know has acted. Im happy..He has taken immediate action. I welcome the action, he said, as he asked party workers not to celebrate it as "achievement" or victory.

Gowda had threatened a protest in front of Yediyurappa's residence against the "high-handedness" of the BJP government, referring to a recent incident of police action against JD(S) workers who were protesting against the chief minister during his visit to Yadgir.

Reacting to this, Yediyurappa earlier said already the police officer there has been transferred and has been asked to go on leave. I will convince Deve Gowda.

As a former Prime Minister whatever he says, I will take action accordingly."

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, State Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao claimed ideologically JD(S) has no strong secular stand.

"What JD(S) will do at what time, with whom they will become friends or enemy, we cannot say, it is left for them.

Ideologically they dont have strong secular stand or any principle.

They have said several times that they will go along with those who help them, he said.

