No Permission Needed for Weddings amid Covid-19, Police Harassment Won't be Tolerated: Yogi Adityanath

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday said that consensual couples “do not require permission for marriage”, but must inform authorities and adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines in the state. Strict action will be taken if complaints of police misconduct or harassment are received from anywhere in the state, he added.

Wedding ceremonies can be organised and music bands will not be counted in the number of guests amid the pandemic, the Chief Minister said.

Further, he issued instructions to the police and said that no kind of harassment will be tolerated in the name of COVID-19 guidelines. “Police should make people aware and encourage them to follow the guidelines instead,” Adityanath said.

Earlier, the BJP-led UP government had issued guidelines allowing only 100 people to attend weddings. Approval was given to 50% capacity and a maximum of 100 people for marriage purposes, while the elderly and sick people were prohibited from the functions.

The state government said that strict action will be taken against those who will be found breaking the rules. The guests at the wedding will also have to follow the COVID19 protocol, including face masks, physical distancing, sanitisation and hand wash.