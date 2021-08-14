No Permission to Khela Hobe Diwas in Uttar Pradesh, Says TMC

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has now claimed that they have not being given permission to celebrate its Khela Hobe Diwas in Lucknow on August 16 and have submitted a letter to the district magistrate and superintendent of police last week over the issue.

The TMC has said that when they went to the police station on Friday to get permission, they were told they will not get permission.

State president Neeraj Rai said in a video on Twitter, “We have given them a letter long back, we have also mailed them, at the last moment they are saying they will not give permission. The Yogi (Adityanath) Sarkar actually is not interested to see anybody that is why they are deliberately doing this."

On July 21, the Uttar Pradesh TMC organised a programme to watch Mamata Banerjee’s speech on the occasion of Martyr’s Day and then they protested against the rise in fuel prices. Some of those who participated were arrested. For the Khela Hobe Diwas, they were told they had to get permission 10 days ahead of time.

While there are TMC ministers and MPs are present in Tripura, they still aren’t sure if they will get permission for the event. If the police in Tripura does not give permission, TMC leaders plan to let the country know. This is because the BJP got permission for their Ashirbad Yatra which will also take place on August 16. The BJP also had a protest rally against the TMC on Friday.

Meanwhile, in Gujarat, the TMC has been given permission for the Khela Hobe Diwas celebrations.

