No Plans to Go for Early Polls, Telangana CM KCR Says Elections to be Held as per Schedule in 2023

Telangana chief minister and TRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao have cleared that there is no plan to go for early elections and the state will go for polls after completion of five-year tenure in 2023.

KCR participated in a joint meeting of the TRS parliamentary party and legislature party at the Telangana Bhavan, the president party stated that there is no need for early polls. He added that the TRS would win the Huzurabad bypoll on October 30, and he may address a public meeting either on October 26 or 27.

Since the voters are happy with welfare and Dalit Bandhu, the TRS will retain its seat for further welfare programs, KCR said.

Rao reiterated that Vijaya Garjana Sabha would be conducted on a grand scale in Warangal on November 27. He aims to bring about 10 lakh people and make Vijaya Garjana meet a grand success and give a befitting lesson to the opposition.

CM also talked about TRS winning the Huzurabad bypoll and said that there is no need for fear. The plenary and foundation day meetings have to be conducted on a grand scale, he added.

“TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav will win the bypoll in the Huzurabad segment. Since it was a small issue the party leaders should shift focus on strengthening the party from village level” Rao said. He also instructed the ministers, senior leaders to coordinate and ensure all welfare and development programs reach the people and needy sections. We are not going for early polls and the TRS will win the Huzurabad bypoll, he further mentioned.

Promising to take programs, KCR said the government will complete the ongoing development programs in the next two and half years.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.