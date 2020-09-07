No Plans to Launch National Party Now, Have Enough Time for Elections: KCR

Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS) chief and state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said that the party will launch a national party at an appropriate time.

Speaking at Telangana Rastra Samiti Legislature Party (TRSLP) meeting, he clarified media reports on the launch dates. "There is a discussion and debate on the formation of a national party in the media. We have enough time for Parliament elections. We will announce the party in an appropriate time after discussing with party leaders."

The Chief Minister told the MLAs that the New Revenue Act will be introduced and urged party members to create awareness about the new legislation. "It is an innovative law that aims to give better services to the people. There is no such law anywhere in the country," he said.

The new act aims to abolish the Village Revenue Officers (VRO) system which is working in the villages, sources said. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar asked the District Collectors to handover the files from VROs for implementation purposes.

Kumar issued orders suspending all registration-related activities, barring a few, from September 8 in the state until further instructions. "Accordingly as per the powers vested under Rule 5 of the Telangana Registration Rules under the Registration Act 1908, holidays are declared with effect from September 8 until further orders for all Registrar and Sub-Registrar offices in the state in respect of all registration services under the Registration Act, 1908," the Orders said.

The Telangana legislative assembly sessions began under strict safety protocols including mandatory use of face masks and COVID-19 negative reports.

Assembly members also passed condolence motion mourning the deaths of former president Pranab Mukherjee. Moving the motion for Mukherjee, who passed away on August 31, KCR said the former president played a crucial role in the formation of Telangana as the head of a committee appointed by then UPA Government on the statehood issues.

The CM said, " He was always sympathetic towards the Telangana movement. He guided the then leadership at the Centre over the Telangana issue and later as the President of India signed the Telangana bill," he said." The House observed two minutes silence for Mukherjee. The assembly also mourned the deaths of former members who died recently.

Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy said all the members should get their body temperature examined every day and if anyone is suffering from cough, cold or fever, they should refrain themselves from coming to the Assembly.