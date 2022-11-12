No Plans to Privatise Singareni Collieries Company in Telangana, 'Bharat Urea' In Country Very Soon: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the BJP cadre during his Telangana visit on Saturday. During his speech, he categorically said that the Central Government doesn’t have plans to privatise the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in the state. PM Modi also said that there are no plans to sell coal blocks under the SCCL. PM Modi also said that they will introduce one brand urea across the country called “Bharat Urea” very soon.

Addressing a public meeting at Ramagundam, the Prime Minister said that the Telangana government has 51 per cent of share in the SCCL whereas the Central government has the share of 49 percent.

PM Modi questioned how the Centre will privatise or sell some blocks when the state government holds the lion share in SCCL. He appealed the employees and workers of the SCCL to not believe the false propaganda. He said the some people (indirectly hinting at ruling TRS party) in Hyderabad will spend sleepless night today.

During his visit to Hyderabad, PM Modi dedicated Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited Plant (RFCL) to the nation. The event took place at Ramugundam of Peddapalli district in Telangana on Saturday. He also dedicated the Bhadrachalam Road (Kothagudem) – Sattupalli railway line laid at a cost of Rs.929.94 crore.

Speaking on the RFCL, PM Modi said the renovated fertilizer plant with a cost of Rs.6,300 crore, will cater to the fertilizer needs of farmers belonging to neighbouring states of Telangana such as Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

PM Modi said the black marketing of urea was curbed when the BJP-ruled Central government came to power in the country. He said that his government has introduced neem coated urea to stop the ill practice of diverting the urea meant for farmers for industrial purposes. Narendra Modi said that his government has the credit of introduced nano technology urea in the country.

— with inputs from reporters Mahesh Nanda, Ajesh Mallick, Sumant Sundaray, Rabindra Nayak, Naba Kishore Mishra and Sujit Sa

Read all the Latest Politics News here