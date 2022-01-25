Congress Has No Vision, Only Negativity for Those Who Work, Says BJP’s Jitin Prasada, Welcomes RPN Singh

BJP leader Jitin Prasada on Tuesday said the lack of vision, suggestions and plans make prominent faces of the Congress quit the party. He further said that the party has failed to connect with the people of the country and holds negative attitudes and criticisms against those who put efforts to strengthen the party and take up people’s issues.

Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18 from Shahjahanpur, Prasada said the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspires others to join the BJP. He also welcomed RPN Singh, who left the Congress earlier in the day, to the saffron party and said the experience of the senior leader will help BJP to perform well in the upcoming UP assembly elections.

Singh, who was named as a star campaigner on Monday by the Congress for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, posted his resignation to party chief Sonia Gandhi on Twitter with a caption “Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind." Singh, a kurmi leader, an OBC in eastern Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is also seeking to neutralize the effect of OBC leader Swami Prasad Mourya’s exit from the party. There is also speculation that the BJP may field Singh from Padrauna, the assembly seat he represented thrice from 1996 to 2007.

On being asked about RPN Singh’s entry in the BJP ahead of the crucial UP polls, Prasada said, “It’s a very happy occasion. I welcome RPN Singh ji to the BJP fold and for that matter under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are seeing a transformation of New India and anyone who wants to join and contribute to that cause is more than welcome. I have had a great working association with RPN Singh ji and I can say for sure that his contribution, experience, and the hold he has in the region will go long way to strengthen the BJP."

When asked about whose role is there to convince the top guns of the Congress to quit the party and join BJP, he said, “I really can’t say whose role was there (to make top Congress leaders who were close to Rahul Gandhi to quit the party) and I am not in purview to that information but we can speak for ourselves… It’s about being positive that you want to contribute to the leadership who inspires you. Today, any young person who wants to join politics gets inspired by PM Narendra Modi. That’s what the BJP believes in."

The BJP leader was then asked as to what are the issues going on in the Congress which led to resigning of him and other top leaders in the recent times. To this, he said that the grand old party failed to connect with the people and has no plans, visions or suggestion to improve the functioning of the party.

“I really can’t say what’s going wrong there (Congress). When I left I realized that the disconnect between the people and the Congress party has become so much that it’s become very difficult for the person to contribute the cause and take up people’s issues. That organization doesn’t deliver. I was inspired by the leadership of the Prime Minister. Only PM Modi talks about nation-building and taking India forward. I can only see a negative attitude in the Congress. There is no plans, visions or suggestion. I only see criticisms there (in Congress) and try to pull things down which I don’t think people of India will accept," he asserted.

Meanwhile, Prasada exuded confidence of BJP winning with huge mandate in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. The UP assembly will go to the polls in seven phases between February 10 and March 7, while the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

