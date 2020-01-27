Take the pledge to vote

No PoK or Aksai Chin in India Map on Its Facebook Page, Kolkata Civic Body Cries Conspiracy

The West Bengal BJP has demanded Hakim's resignation from the mayor post and a statement from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the incident.

PTI

Updated:January 27, 2020, 3:10 PM IST
No PoK or Aksai Chin in India Map on Its Facebook Page, Kolkata Civic Body Cries Conspiracy
File photo of Firhad Hakim.

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim has alleged "deep-rooted conspiracy" behind the posting of a distorted map of India, sans Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin, on the civic body's Facebook page on Republic Day.

The West Bengal BJP has demanded Hakim's resignation from the mayor post and a statement from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the incident.

Alleging that the civic body's profile was "hacked by people with vested interests to malign the KMC", Hakim said a probe will be initiated into the incident.

The KMC landed in an embarrassing situation after the map of India, without PoK and Aksai Chin, was seen on its page on Republic Day.

Along with the distorted map, the mayor's Republic Day message was on display.

As the image went viral, the mayor was trolled, following which the KMC deleted the map.

The BJP lashed out at Hakim over the incident.

"We demand the immediate resignation of Hakim as the KMC mayor. Isn't the civic body endorsing Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's claims on Kashmir?" state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said on Monday.

Basu also demanded a statement from Banerjee on the incident as Hakim also holds important ministerial portfolios and is a senior TMC leader.

"We also want to know whether the Bengal CM also believes that PoK is not part of India," Basu said.

A KMC official said a complaint has been lodged with the cyber cell of the Kolkata Police and New Market police station on January 26 over the incident.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
