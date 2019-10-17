No Political Discussion With Sourav Ganguly Yet, But Anything Can Happen in Future, Says Amit Shah
Amit Shah said people have made up their minds to remove the TMC government and the BJP has emerged as the biggest Opposition in Bengal.
BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his interview with News18. (Image: News18)
Addressing speculations that former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly could be BJP’s face in Bengal after his meeting with Amit Shah recently, the Union Home Minister and BJP national president said there was no discussion on politics with the former Indian captain.
In an exclusive interview to News18 Network’s Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Shah said, “He (Sourav Ganguly) came and met me. No discussion with him on politics.”
Asked if there will be a political discussion with Ganguly in future, Shah said, “No discussion with him as of now but anything can happen in the future.”
Shah said the BJP has not yet taken a call on who will represent the party in West Bengal. “Face has not been decided yet. Whether there will be a face or not, even that has not been decided. But one thing is clear: people of Bengal have made up their minds to remove this (TMC) government and we have emerged as the biggest Opposition in Bengal.”
Asked about the possibility of Mukul Roy becoming the party’s face in Bengal, Shah said: “A lot of time is left in the Bengal elections. We will then decide whether to have a face or to fight the elections in the name of the party. Everything will be decided then.”
Reacting to Ganguly and Shah’s recent meeting, TMC MP Saugata Roy said, “I don't think he will join active politics. He has his own popularity and he won't take the risk by joining partisan politics.”
Former Indian captain had also cleared the air about there being no political development in the pipeline. “I met Mr Shah for the first time. There was no discussion about BCCI or politics.”
