No Politicians from Other States to be Invited for Arvind Kejriwal Oath Ceremony

New Delhi: No chief minister of political leaders from other states would be invited for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s oath-taking ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan on February 16, said senior Aam Admi Party (AAP) convener Gopal Rai.

"No chief minister or political leader from other states will be invited for the ceremony that is going to be specific to Delhi," Rai told news agency PTI.

Kejriwal, who is all set to take oath as the chief minister of Delhi for a straight third-term after a historic victory in the 2020 Delhi Assembly Polls, will be part of a “Delhi-specific” ceremony.

This will be done to show respect to the people of New Delhi, who have reposed their faith in his leadership.

The AAP returned to power following a historic mandate, bagging 62 of the 70 assembly seats. The BJP, however, which was the main opposition party, managed to win only eight.

