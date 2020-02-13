Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

No Politicians from Other States to be Invited for Arvind Kejriwal Oath Ceremony

The AAP returned to power following a historic mandate, bagging 62 of the 70 assembly seats.

PTI

Updated:February 13, 2020, 10:39 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
No Politicians from Other States to be Invited for Arvind Kejriwal Oath Ceremony
Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal addreses supporters after party's victory in the State Assembly polls, at AAP office in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: No chief minister of political leaders from other states would be invited for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s oath-taking ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan on February 16, said senior Aam Admi Party (AAP) convener Gopal Rai.

"No chief minister or political leader from other states will be invited for the ceremony that is going to be specific to Delhi," Rai told news agency PTI.

Kejriwal, who is all set to take oath as the chief minister of Delhi for a straight third-term after a historic victory in the 2020 Delhi Assembly Polls, will be part of a “Delhi-specific” ceremony.

This will be done to show respect to the people of New Delhi, who have reposed their faith in his leadership.

The AAP returned to power following a historic mandate, bagging 62 of the 70 assembly seats. The BJP, however, which was the main opposition party, managed to win only eight.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram