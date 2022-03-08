No Post-Poll Break for Nadda as BJP Chief Kicks Off Packed Schedule With Eye on Govt Formation

Assembly elections 2022 may have wrapped up in five states, with 48 hours to go for results, but there is no break in sight for BJP chief JP Nadda who is continuing with his tour of various states, meeting party cadre and strategizing for the next round of polls.

Nadda’s packed schedule kicked off soon after campaigning ended for the final phase of Uttar Pradesh elections followed by a press conference with Union Home Minister and senior party leader Amit Shah on March 5.

The next day, Nadda reviewed the probable outcomes of Assembly elections 2022 and finalised the party’s programs to be held in the next three months.

The Tasks

To keep the cadre engaged, the BJP has decided to organise three to four big events, including celebration of the BJP Foundation Day and the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar in April, followed by Environment Day in June. Nadda held a meeting of national general secretaries and handed over a list of tasks to be accomplished by the party.

Sources said strengthening of mandals and active booths will be starting soon. They added that activities like Samrasta and Kutumbh Prabodhan will continue for three months. The pravas of national general secretaries, too, has been charted.

Pravas

Party sources said Nadda was in Jammu and Kashmir on March 7, where he held talks with party functionaries. After offering prayers at the Vaishno Devi Temple ahead of March 10 election results, Nadda held a core group meeting in Jammu.

He will be in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday where he is scheduled to interact with women workers on the occasion of International Women’s Day and will participate in programs being organised by Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government.

Sources said that over the next few days, Nadda is expected to remain focussed on formation of governments with most exit polls and BJP’s internal surveys predicting a comeback in Uttar Pradesh with good chances in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

