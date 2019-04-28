English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Power on Earth Can Abolish Reservation: Nitish Kumar
Addressing an election rally at Majha in Gopalganj, in favour of NDA-JD(U) candidate Dr Alok Kumar Suman, Kumar claimed that the return of Narendra Modi government at the Centre is needed for Bihar's development.
File photo of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
Gopalganj: Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on Sunday asserted that no power on earth can abolish reservation and asked people to beware of those who are spreading confusion over it.
Opposition Mahagathbandhan leaders especially RJDs Tejashwi Yadav, RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha have questioned the continuance of reservation if Modi government returns to power at the Centre.
"No power on earth can abolish reservation. People need to be beware of those who are spreading confusion and canard with regard to reservation. I introduced reservation in panchayat polls while Narendra Modi government gave the benefit of 10 per cent of reservation to the weaker sections among general category," Kumar said at a public meeting.
The Bihar CM said that Modi government has given Rs 50,000 crore for construction of roads and bridges in the state besides it also converted many state highways into national highways.
In an apparent reference to Tejashwi Yadav, though he did not name him, Kumar said that if he had faith in the constitution, then he would not have said that his father has been put behind bars.
He (Lalu Prasad) is in jail because of a court verdict which is the result of his (Lalu) misdeeds, Kumar said while asking what development did they bring when the husband-wife duo ruled for 15 years in Bihar.
It was difficult to make out as whether there were potholes in the roads or roads were built in potholes, he said.
Exhorting people to vote for NDA candidate, Kumar said both the Central and state governments have taken a number of development schemes and projects.
Kumar also addressed similar election meeting in Siwan in favour of his party candidate Kavita Singh who is currently a sitting JD(U) MLA from Daraundha assembly constituency in Siwan district.
