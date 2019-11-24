Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

No Power on Earth Can Stop Construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Says Rajnath Singh

Addressing a poll meeting in Bishrampur assembly constituency, the minister also asserted that the Rafale fighter jets, acquired by the country from France, would destroy terror camps across the border.

PTI

Updated:November 24, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
No Power on Earth Can Stop Construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Says Rajnath Singh
File photo of Rajnath Singh

Pandu (Jharkhand): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said no power on Earth could get in the way of construction of a "grand" Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing a poll meeting here in Bishrampur assembly constituency, the minister also asserted that the Rafale fighter jets, acquired by the country from France, would destroy terror camps across the border.

Amid "Jai Shree Ram" slogans, he said, "A grand Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya and no power in the world can stop that from happening. The path for construction of the temple has been cleared by the Supreme Court."

Talking about the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, the veteran BJP leader said, "In 1952, Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the predecessor to the BJP) had said that there cannot be two Constitutions, two prime ministers and two flags in one country. We have fulfilled his dream and lived up to the promise made in our poll manifesto."

Assembly elections will be held in Jharkhand in five phases. Bishrampur goes to polls during the first phase on November 30. The BJP has fielded sitting MLA and the state's health minister, Ramchandra Chandravanshi, from the seat.

