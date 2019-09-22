‘No Power Will be Able to Protect’: Rajnath Singh’s Warning to Pak on Repeating 1965, 1971 Mistakes

Patna: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday warned Pakistan against repeating mistakes of 1965 and 1971 as he asserted that the neighbouring country ran the risk of getting "dismantled" on account of flagrant violation of human rights on its soil.

“You can see they're already getting discouraged. Pakistan PM comes to PoK and says 'countrymen don't go to India-Pak border'. I said it's good because if they do, they'll not be able to go back to Pakistan,” he said at a Jan Jagran Sabha (public awareness meet) organised by the BJP in Patna.

Warning Pakistan against repeating the mistakes 1965 and 1971, Singh said, “If they (Pak) repeat it, then they should think what will become of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir... Human rights violations are committed against Balochs & Pashtuns there. If it continues, no power in will be able to protect Pak from getting further divided into pieces.”

At the programme, where other senior party leaders also spoke on the Narendra Modi government's move to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, the defence minister said Article 370 was like a "cancer" which was bleeding the state.

More than three-fourths of J&K population was in favour of abrogation of Article 370, he claimed. "The BJP had never softened its stance on Article 370, irrespective of whether it was at the helm or not. Its abrogation has proved that the party is honest and credible," Singh maintained.

The defence minister also cautioned the neighbouring country against promoting cross-border terrorism in the wake of developments in J&K.

"Talks with Pakistan will henceforth resume only after it stops promoting terrorism. And the country must keep in mind that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and discussion can only take place about Pak-occupied Kashmir," he added.

