No Preparation for J&K Assembly Polls? State Poll Body Withdraws Appointment of Nodal Officers

The withdrawal of order means that as of now there is no instructions to state CEO to prepare for the assembly elections, officials said.

News18.com

Updated:April 26, 2019, 8:09 PM IST
No Preparation for J&K Assembly Polls? State Poll Body Withdraws Appointment of Nodal Officers
Srinagar: The election authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday withdrew its order regarding appointment of nodal officers in all districts of Jammu and Kashmir for Assembly elections.

The withdrawal of order means that as of now there is no instructions to state CEO to prepare for the assembly elections, officials said.

Earlier on Friday, a top government source told News18 that state polls may not be held in June. The source added that the Election Commission could move the date to November.

Reacting to the development, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said, "Modi ji cements his status as the ONLY Prime Minister since 1996 unable to conduct elections on time in J&K."


