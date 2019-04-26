English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Preparation for J&K Assembly Polls? State Poll Body Withdraws Appointment of Nodal Officers
The withdrawal of order means that as of now there is no instructions to state CEO to prepare for the assembly elections, officials said.
Image for representation.
Srinagar: The election authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday withdrew its order regarding appointment of nodal officers in all districts of Jammu and Kashmir for Assembly elections.
Earlier on Friday, a top government source told News18 that state polls may not be held in June. The source added that the Election Commission could move the date to November.
Reacting to the development, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said, "Modi ji cements his status as the ONLY Prime Minister since 1996 unable to conduct elections on time in J&K."
Modi ji cements his status as the ONLY Prime Minister since 1996 unable to conduct elections on time in J&K. Remember this the next time you fete him as the strongest PM in living memory! #ChowkidarFailHua https://t.co/FglNnQv0Hu— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 26, 2019
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
