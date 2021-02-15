No Pressure In Pooja Chavan Death Case, Says Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

There is no pressure on the Maharashtra government about the investigation of tiktok star Pooja Chavan, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said in Nagpur on Monday. He was asked about the name of a Shiv Sena minister emerging in the probe. BJP has accused Sanjay Rathod in this case.

"The allegations levelled by the Opposition are baseless. The Maharashtra government will take a decision on the basis of the result of investigation. Fair and proper investigation will be conducted," Deshmukh said after being discharged from a hospital in Nagpur. He has recovered from Covid.

Earlier, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that if somebody is found guilty, he will not be spared. "Let the truth come out in the open first. Investigation is going on. We will bring out the truth," he had said. When asked about why the minister had gone incommunicado, he had also said that efforts had been seen in the past to ruin people. "Neither should that happen, nor should truth be hidden," the Chief Minister had said.

According to the Pune Police investigating Pooja Chavan death case, the post mortem report has indicated head and spinal injuries. They have earlier said that it was a case of suicide and that no foul play was suspected.

The BJP raised the issue after at least 12 audio clips went viral, showing a conversation between one of Pooja's roommates and another person. The BJP has sought forensic examination of the clip. Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis has also written to the Director General of Police seeking independent probe in the matter.

BJP leaders Chitra Wagh and Atul Bhatkhalkar have accused Sanjay Rathod of abetting her suicide.