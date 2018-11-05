No Processions Will be Allowed on Tipu Jayanti, Says Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara

With the stage set for the celebration of Tipu jayanti on November 10, Home Ministers G Parameshwara has said that no permission will be granted to take out processions for or against the jayanti.Following his meeting with DG-IGP Neelamani S Raju, Bengaluru police commissioner Suneel Kumar and other officials, Parameshwara said that the events of the day can only be held indoors."No posters or banners of the event can be placed anywhere outside the celebration premises. Provocative posts on social media should be avoided too," he said.In view of the security concerns at Vidhana Souda, the Tipu Jayanti celebration in Bengaluru will be held at a different venue in the city.While the police chief and deputy commissioners of districts have been given directives about the arrangements for celebrations, the police department has also requested for additional forces.The BJP has opposed the celebration of Tipu Jayanti calling him anti-Hindu and anti-Kannada.Meanwhile, union minister Ananth Kumar Hegde raised an objection on being included in the list of ministers invited for Tipu Jayanti. "We have included his name as per the protocol. Whether he comes or not is left to him," said ParameshwaraThe BJP said it would hold state-wide protest on November 9 against the Karnataka government’s decision. “The government is indulging in vote bank politics celebrating Tipu," alleged BJP leader R Ashok.Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who had opposed the celebration during the previous government's tenure, took a u-turn this time to toe the line of his coalition partner Congress.Meanwhile, Tipu Jayanthi Virodhi Horaata Samithi staged a protest in Chitradurga on Monday against the government decision. Members of Sri Rama Sene also protested outside Kalaburugi deputy commissioner's office against the decision.Protests had erupted in various places against the celebrations in the previous years.A public interest litigation against the celebration of Tipu Jayanti is to be heard by the high court on November 9.