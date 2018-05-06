No Question of Hung Assembly in Karnataka, Cong Will be Reduced to Puducherry, Parivaar: Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah ruled out scope for hung Assembly in Karnataka and said that the Congress will be reduced to just “PP – Puducherry and parivaar”.With just another week to go before the elections on May 12, the BJP has upped its campaign in Karnataka with Prime Minister Narendra Modi touring extensively in the state.“There is no question of an hung Assembly in Karnataka. Congress will now be limited to just PP — Puducherry and Parivaar (family),” said Shah.Earlier on Saturday, launching on attack on the Congress Prime Minister Modi said after the elections in Karnataka the Congress will be just a “PPP party - Punjab, Puducherry and Parivar”.Amit Shah took out one P as he said that "Punjab is not Congress, it's the king's government there". He was alluding to Amarinder's royal roots as he belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Patiala.Heaping praise on JD(S) leader Deve Gowda, Shah said he has been a "good leader".Exuding confidence, Shah said: “I have no doubts that we will form the government in Karnataka.”Accusing Congress of diverting attention by playing up the Lingayat issue, Shah said since the party is unable to fight elections on the issue of development, it was raising such issues.Speaking about the Congress-led opposition’s failed bid to impeach Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Shah said: “There should be no attack on the judiciary. The Congress wants to politicise the judiciary. I was attacked numerous times over the Judge Loya case but I emerged stronger everytime.”When asked if the TDP pulling out from NDA will have an impact on the numbers and the confidence of the party, Shah said: “The numbers in the NDA family remain the same, TDP broke ties with us but JD(U) came into the picture.”It was only last year that JD(U) dumped RJD and came back to the NDA fold. As the corruption cases against RJD chief Lalu Yadav mounted, Nitish felt constrained and broke alliance with RJD.Shah was completely at ease when asked if the united opposition against BJP worries him. He said, “Even during the last election, all opposition parties were united against Narendra Modi, they will continue to be so in the future.”