English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Question of Hung Assembly in Karnataka, Cong Will be Reduced to Puducherry, Parivaar: Amit Shah
With just another week to go before the elections on May 12, the BJP has upped its campaign in Karnataka with Prime Minister Narendra Modi touring extensively in the state.
Amit Shah addressing a rally at the BJP’s foundation day in Mumbai. (Twitter photo)
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah ruled out scope for hung Assembly in Karnataka and said that the Congress will be reduced to just “PP – Puducherry and parivaar”.
With just another week to go before the elections on May 12, the BJP has upped its campaign in Karnataka with Prime Minister Narendra Modi touring extensively in the state.
“There is no question of an hung Assembly in Karnataka. Congress will now be limited to just PP — Puducherry and Parivaar (family),” said Shah.
Earlier on Saturday, launching on attack on the Congress Prime Minister Modi said after the elections in Karnataka the Congress will be just a “PPP party - Punjab, Puducherry and Parivar”.
Amit Shah took out one P as he said that "Punjab is not Congress, it's the king's government there". He was alluding to Amarinder's royal roots as he belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Patiala.
Heaping praise on JD(S) leader Deve Gowda, Shah said he has been a "good leader".
Exuding confidence, Shah said: “I have no doubts that we will form the government in Karnataka.”
Accusing Congress of diverting attention by playing up the Lingayat issue, Shah said since the party is unable to fight elections on the issue of development, it was raising such issues.
Speaking about the Congress-led opposition’s failed bid to impeach Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Shah said: “There should be no attack on the judiciary. The Congress wants to politicise the judiciary. I was attacked numerous times over the Judge Loya case but I emerged stronger everytime.”
When asked if the TDP pulling out from NDA will have an impact on the numbers and the confidence of the party, Shah said: “The numbers in the NDA family remain the same, TDP broke ties with us but JD(U) came into the picture.”
It was only last year that JD(U) dumped RJD and came back to the NDA fold. As the corruption cases against RJD chief Lalu Yadav mounted, Nitish felt constrained and broke alliance with RJD.
Shah was completely at ease when asked if the united opposition against BJP worries him. He said, “Even during the last election, all opposition parties were united against Narendra Modi, they will continue to be so in the future.”
Also Watch
With just another week to go before the elections on May 12, the BJP has upped its campaign in Karnataka with Prime Minister Narendra Modi touring extensively in the state.
“There is no question of an hung Assembly in Karnataka. Congress will now be limited to just PP — Puducherry and Parivaar (family),” said Shah.
Earlier on Saturday, launching on attack on the Congress Prime Minister Modi said after the elections in Karnataka the Congress will be just a “PPP party - Punjab, Puducherry and Parivar”.
Amit Shah took out one P as he said that "Punjab is not Congress, it's the king's government there". He was alluding to Amarinder's royal roots as he belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Patiala.
Heaping praise on JD(S) leader Deve Gowda, Shah said he has been a "good leader".
Exuding confidence, Shah said: “I have no doubts that we will form the government in Karnataka.”
Accusing Congress of diverting attention by playing up the Lingayat issue, Shah said since the party is unable to fight elections on the issue of development, it was raising such issues.
Speaking about the Congress-led opposition’s failed bid to impeach Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Shah said: “There should be no attack on the judiciary. The Congress wants to politicise the judiciary. I was attacked numerous times over the Judge Loya case but I emerged stronger everytime.”
When asked if the TDP pulling out from NDA will have an impact on the numbers and the confidence of the party, Shah said: “The numbers in the NDA family remain the same, TDP broke ties with us but JD(U) came into the picture.”
It was only last year that JD(U) dumped RJD and came back to the NDA fold. As the corruption cases against RJD chief Lalu Yadav mounted, Nitish felt constrained and broke alliance with RJD.
Shah was completely at ease when asked if the united opposition against BJP worries him. He said, “Even during the last election, all opposition parties were united against Narendra Modi, they will continue to be so in the future.”
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
Friday 04 May , 2018 Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Watch Opening Salvo | Aakash Chopra Previews IPL 2018, Match 37 & 38: MI vs KKR and KXIP vs RR
- Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding: Anil Kapoor Has a Special Plan for His Daughter's Big Day
- CoA Blocks CAB’s Return as Aditya Verma Faces Music for Filing Petition Against BCCI CEO
- Omerta Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Owns This Not-So Insightful 'Docu-Drama'
- Prince Harry-Meghan Markle Wedding: No Maid of Honor for Royal Bride-To-Be