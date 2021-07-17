No Question of Leadership Change, BJP High Command Asked Me to Continue as CM: Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday termed his visit to Delhi as “successful" and said the BJP high command have asked him to continue in his post and that there was no discussion on leadership change. “The central leaders have asked me to continue as Chief Minister and strengthen the party. It is our duty to follow their instructions from time to time. There is no question of leadership change," Yediyurappa told reporters here on his return from New Delhi.

The chief minister has also called for legislative party MLAs and ministers to meet on July 26.

Earlier in the day, Yediyurappa had dismissed news reports about his resignation as chief minister as “not at all true". “No one asked me for my resignation. No such situation arose. There was no discussion over leadership change in the state”, Yediyurappa said after meeting BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi.

Later, after meeting Amit Shah, Yediyurappa said that the union home minister asked him to work hard and come back to power in the state. “He (Shah) asked me to work hard to come back to power in Karnataka and also we must win more seats in Lok Sabha elections," Yediyurappa added.

Denying any discussion on alternative leadership, he emphasised that there was no dearth of substitute leaders in the BJP. However, he maintained that the party has given him the charge and he will work to strengthen the party by taking everyone along.

Yediyurappa had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president J P Nadda in the national capital during his two-day visit and held discussions on issues ranging from politics to Mekedatu balancing reservoir across Cauvery river, which is a bone of contention between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

