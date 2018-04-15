English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Question of Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigning Over Road Rage Case: Captain Amarinder Singh
The Chief Minister said there was no question of asking Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Tourism, Culture and Local Government minister, to quit.
File photo of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.
Chandigarh: With opposition mounting attack on Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in connection with a 30-year-old road rage case, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday scotched speculation that the Congress leader would be resigning from the state cabinet.
The Chief Minister said there was no question of asking Sidhu, the Tourism, Culture and Local Government minister, to quit.
Last week, the state government in the Supreme Court had favoured the Punjab and Haryana High Court verdict convicting and awarding a three-year jail term to Sidhu in the 1988 case. Gurnam Singh, a Patiala resident, had died after he was given fist blow by Sidhu.
Amarinder pointed out that the apex court had stayed Sidhu's conviction in 2007 and was yet to pronounce its final verdict on his petition challenging the high court order.
The question of the minister resigning, merely because the state government had repeated its stand of 30-years in the case before the Supreme Court, did not arise, he added.
"There was neither any impediment in Sidhu's induction into the cabinet nor in his continuation now, in view of the stay on his conviction", Amarinder said in a statement here.
The categorical clarification from the Chief Minister came amid reports suggesting that Sidhu had been asked to resign, and also in the wake of the demand from the opposition that he should step down.
However, the Chief Minister once again expressed the hope "that the judge would take cognizance of Sidhu's contribution to the society and the country in deciding the case."
Reacting to reports suggesting that the government had deliberately not supported the minister in the apex court, the Chief Minister stressed that unless the prosecution received new inputs, it was not legally possible for it to add a new element to its arguments.
"Taking a U-turn from the stand taken by the government in the trial and high courts was not an option for the government," he added.
In September 1999, a trial court had acquitted Sidhu of the murder charge. However, the High Court reversed the verdict and held him and co-accused Rupinder Singh Sandhu guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in December, 2006.
The high court sentenced them to three-year imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the convicts.
After the Punjab government favoured a court verdict convicting Sidhu in the road rage case, the minister had tried to put on a brave face, saying he was ready to carry "any burden" that he may have to because of his own government's stance, even as Opposition demanded he quit the Cabinet.
Also Watch
The Chief Minister said there was no question of asking Sidhu, the Tourism, Culture and Local Government minister, to quit.
Last week, the state government in the Supreme Court had favoured the Punjab and Haryana High Court verdict convicting and awarding a three-year jail term to Sidhu in the 1988 case. Gurnam Singh, a Patiala resident, had died after he was given fist blow by Sidhu.
Amarinder pointed out that the apex court had stayed Sidhu's conviction in 2007 and was yet to pronounce its final verdict on his petition challenging the high court order.
The question of the minister resigning, merely because the state government had repeated its stand of 30-years in the case before the Supreme Court, did not arise, he added.
"There was neither any impediment in Sidhu's induction into the cabinet nor in his continuation now, in view of the stay on his conviction", Amarinder said in a statement here.
The categorical clarification from the Chief Minister came amid reports suggesting that Sidhu had been asked to resign, and also in the wake of the demand from the opposition that he should step down.
However, the Chief Minister once again expressed the hope "that the judge would take cognizance of Sidhu's contribution to the society and the country in deciding the case."
Reacting to reports suggesting that the government had deliberately not supported the minister in the apex court, the Chief Minister stressed that unless the prosecution received new inputs, it was not legally possible for it to add a new element to its arguments.
"Taking a U-turn from the stand taken by the government in the trial and high courts was not an option for the government," he added.
In September 1999, a trial court had acquitted Sidhu of the murder charge. However, the High Court reversed the verdict and held him and co-accused Rupinder Singh Sandhu guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in December, 2006.
The high court sentenced them to three-year imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the convicts.
After the Punjab government favoured a court verdict convicting Sidhu in the road rage case, the minister had tried to put on a brave face, saying he was ready to carry "any burden" that he may have to because of his own government's stance, even as Opposition demanded he quit the Cabinet.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi sent back
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Friday 13 April , 2018 October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
Friday 13 April , 2018 Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
Friday 13 April , 2018 Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi sent back
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|79
|59
|60
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Sunny Leone Made This Promise To Elder Daughter Nisha After Kathua Outrage
- THE TIPPLING POINT | Honey, The Nectar of Gods That Could Floor a Man
- Soon Humans Will Not be Able to Hide Their Emotions From Technology
- A Kid Like Jake Trailer: Priyanka Chopra Flashes Briefly as Jim Parsons and Claire Danes' Friend
- Help Your Hair and Make-up Survive The Sweaty Summer