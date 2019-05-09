No, Rajiv Gandhi Didn’t Misuse INS Viraat for Holiday: Retd Vice Admiral Counters Modi’s Charge

Refuting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegation that Rajiv Gandhi and his family used INS Viraat as a “personal taxi” for a holiday, Vice Admiral (Retd) Vinod Pasricha said the then PM and his wife Sonia Gandhi were onboard the warship for an official two-day tour.Pasricha, who was in-charge of INS Viraat during Rajiv Gandhi’s 1984-89 tenure as PM, said all protocols were followed at the time and that no foreigners or other guests were present. “Nobody was on a holiday. Only Rahul Gandhi was with his family. No foreigner was with the PM,” he said.In his first election rally in Delhi on May 8, Modi had accused the Gandhi family of using INS Viraat as its "personal taxi", launching a fresh attack on the late Congress leader days after throwing the "bhrashtachari no 1" barb at him."Ever imagined that a premier warship of the Indian armed forces could be used as a taxi for a personal holiday? One dynasty did it," Modi said.The Navy was made to host the Gandhi family and Rajiv Gandhi's in-laws, and a helicopter was also deployed in their service, Modi had claimed."INS Viraat was insulted by using it as a personal taxi. This happened when Rajiv Gandhi and his family was out for a 10-day vacation. INS Viraat was deployed for securing our maritime boundary. But it was diverted to take the Gandhi family which was out for a vacation," Modi said.He also claimed that after picking up the Gandhi family, INS Viraat halted at an island for 10 days.Congress leaders, including its president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have hit out at Modi for his barb at their father.Taking a swipe at Modi for the allegations on Thursday, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera reiterated Pasricha’s statement. "We are now hearing that Modi ji tells us that 30 years ago Rajiv Gandhi went for a holiday in INS Viraat. Prime Minister is a serial liar. A senior official has exposed his lies today. Vice Admiral (retd) Vinod Pasricha appeared on channels some time back and stated that this is a lie and the then PM was on an official visit and not on a holiday," he said.