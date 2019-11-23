'No Reason to Doubt Him': Congress Reposes Faith in Sharad Pawar After Nephew Ajit Switches Side

New Delhi: Hours after the NCP's Ajit Pawar joined hands with the BJP and took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra early on Saturday, the Congress said it has no reason to doubt NCP chief and Ajit’s uncle Sharad Pawar.

In a sudden turn of events, Ajit joined hands with the BJP and took oath on Saturday morning, while the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the chief minister for the second term.

Reacting to the Maharashtra government formation, Congress spokersperson Randeep Surjewala in a press conference on Saturday evening said November 23 will be marked as a black day and accused the BJP of being "power hungry".

"They used an opportunistic Ajit Pawar and intimidated him with jail. If this is not a murder of democracy, then what is this? Last night, the pages of the Constitution were torn and a CM was administered oath in the night," said Surjewala.

"We have no reason to doubt Sharad Pawar after he gave the explanation," added Surjewala, referring to the NCP chief's statement distancing the party from Ajit Pawar's move.

“We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his,” Pawar had earlier said in a tweet.

"An honest NCP worker can never be a part of the BJP government formation," Pawar said at a joint press conference in Mumbai at noon. He added that as many as 11 MLAs, along with Ajit, have joined hands with the BJP.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.