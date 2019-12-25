'No Religious Angle': On BJP's Internal WhatsApp Group, Shazia Ilmi Accuses Party of Discrimination

New Delhi: Delhi BJP leader Shazia Ilmi has alleged that she has been facing discrimination by the party’s state leadership during gatherings, including at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Ramlila Ground Sunday.

The BJP Delhi Vice President raised the issue on party’s internal WhatsApp group for state office-bearers, saying she is sidelined at party gatherings and was also denied an all-access pass during Modi’s Sunday rally, a facility provided to other senior leaders.

Ilmi, who quit AAP in 2015 to join the BJP, told Indian Express, “I never wanted to raise this through the media, but someone has leaked the internal WhatsApp group chat. The central leadership has taken strict cognizance of the issue.

She was reportedly made to sit in the media enclosure while other Delhi unit leaders were given the pass to go on stage from where Modi addressed the gathering.

“I also want to put it straight that this should not been seen through a religious angle, rather it has to do with politics of the state leadership,” the report quoted her as saying.

In 2017, Manoj Tiwari was given made the Delhi state president and Ilmi was appointed as vice-president.

