Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'No Religious Angle': On BJP's Internal WhatsApp Group, Shazia Ilmi Accuses Party of Discrimination

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi was reportedly made to sit in the media enclosure while other Delhi unit leaders were given the pass to go on stage from where Narendra Modi addressed a gathering at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

News18.com

Updated:December 25, 2019, 2:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'No Religious Angle': On BJP's Internal WhatsApp Group, Shazia Ilmi Accuses Party of Discrimination
File photo of Shazia Ilmi.

New Delhi: Delhi BJP leader Shazia Ilmi has alleged that she has been facing discrimination by the party’s state leadership during gatherings, including at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Ramlila Ground Sunday.

The BJP Delhi Vice President raised the issue on party’s internal WhatsApp group for state office-bearers, saying she is sidelined at party gatherings and was also denied an all-access pass during Modi’s Sunday rally, a facility provided to other senior leaders.

Ilmi, who quit AAP in 2015 to join the BJP, told Indian Express, “I never wanted to raise this through the media, but someone has leaked the internal WhatsApp group chat. The central leadership has taken strict cognizance of the issue.

She was reportedly made to sit in the media enclosure while other Delhi unit leaders were given the pass to go on stage from where Modi addressed the gathering.

“I also want to put it straight that this should not been seen through a religious angle, rather it has to do with politics of the state leadership,” the report quoted her as saying.

In 2017, Manoj Tiwari was given made the Delhi state president and Ilmi was appointed as vice-president.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram