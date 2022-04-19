No Religious Processions Sans Prior Nod, Be Sensitive Ahead of Eid, Akshay Tritiya: UP CM Yogi to Cops

No processions, religious or others, can be held without prior permission, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed, amid incidents of violence and loudspeaker controversy in other states.

The UP CM on Monday evening held a high-level meeting with police officials through video-conferencing on the law and order situation in the state. During the meeting, he instructed the police to allow only traditional religious processions and refrain from giving permission for new events.

Adityanath said at the meet: “Recently, many religious festivals have been celebrated. It is good to know that there is an atmosphere of peace and harmony in the state. There are many important religious festivals in the coming days. The festival of Eid and Akshaya Tritiya are likely to be on the same day [May 3]. In such a situation, considering the current environment, the police will have to be extra sensitive.”

The UP CM has also ordered that officials, from station house officer to additional director general level, should establish communication with religious leaders and eminent people in their areas in the next 24 hours. Instructions have also been given to ensure religious programmes take place at the designated spot and don’t block roads or disrupt traffic.

The CM said, “Chaotic elements of society who are trying to spoil the atmosphere should be dealt with strictly. There should be no place for such people in a civilised society.”

The CM has also said that one has the freedom to follow their method of worship and microphones can be used at religious places, but it should be ensured that the sound does not go out of that premises. At the same time, the CM has instructed the police not to allow the installation of microphones at new spots.

The UP CM has cancelled the leave of all police officers, from the level of Police Commissioner to Police Station Head, till May 4. He has also directed officers who are currently on leave to return to their place of posting within the next 24 hours.

Adityanath has also stated that Tehsildar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, SHO, etc. should rest at night in the area of their deployment, even if they need to rent an accommodation for it.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.