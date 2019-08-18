Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

No Request Received for Cabinet Reshuffle from UP Govt, Says Raj Bhavan Official

Assistant Director Information at Raj Bhavan earlier said that the oath-taking ceremony would be held on Monday around 11 am at UP Raj Bhavan.

PTI

Updated:August 18, 2019, 10:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
No Request Received for Cabinet Reshuffle from UP Govt, Says Raj Bhavan Official
File photo of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
Loading...

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan on Sunday night clarified that "no request" has been received from the state government for the reshuffling of Yogi Adityanath's cabinet.

"No request has been received from the UP government for expansion of the Cabinet at the office of UP Governor. Once the state government sends a request, it will be done," Anjum Naqvi, Assistant Director Information at Raj Bhavan told PTI.

Earlier, he said that the oath-taking ceremony would be held on Monday around 11 am at UP Raj Bhavan.

When enquired about the cabinet reshuffle, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Awanish Awasthi on Sunday night said, "No such programmes tomorrow."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram