No Request Received for Cabinet Reshuffle from UP Govt, Says Raj Bhavan Official
Assistant Director Information at Raj Bhavan earlier said that the oath-taking ceremony would be held on Monday around 11 am at UP Raj Bhavan.
File photo of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan on Sunday night clarified that "no request" has been received from the state government for the reshuffling of Yogi Adityanath's cabinet.
"No request has been received from the UP government for expansion of the Cabinet at the office of UP Governor. Once the state government sends a request, it will be done," Anjum Naqvi, Assistant Director Information at Raj Bhavan told PTI.
Earlier, he said that the oath-taking ceremony would be held on Monday around 11 am at UP Raj Bhavan.
When enquired about the cabinet reshuffle, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Awanish Awasthi on Sunday night said, "No such programmes tomorrow."
